Wykeland champions creative sector as Stage @TheDock showcases best of outdoor arts

Hull’s Stage @TheDock waterfront amphitheatre, which opened in 2016, provides a striking setting for theatre, arts, music, cinema and comedy performances.

In its latest key cultural partnership, Wykeland has helped to create the new Fresh Ink playwriting festival, which will provide a stage for writers to create and develop new plays, with performances at Stage @TheDock over a weekend in July.

Wykeland managing director Dominic Gibbons said: “Stage @TheDock is now very well established as a venue, with the programme of productions growing year on year.

Stage @TheDock has hosted a variety of cultural events, including a Hull Truck Theatre production of Romeo and Juliet. Picture: T Arran

“Having a venue such as this is a major asset for the Fruit Market, the city and wider region. It offers arts organisations within the region and touring companies the opportunity to perform in a unique setting and reach new audiences.”

Wykeland has developed strong relationships with national touring theatre companies, including Dorset-based SISATA, Gloucester’s IK Productions and York’s Story Craft Theatre – with all three returning to Stage @TheDock this year.

This year’s programme at Stage @TheDock kicks off this month and features Middle Child’s production of Baby, He Loves You. The new play explores the themes of family and love in the setting of a wedding, all taking place inside a decorated marquee by the Humber.

Natalia Blogg, Wykeland’s culture and events manager, said: “As the arts sector continues to face challenges in the funding and delivery of events, it’s vitally important that businesses support creativity and culture in whatever way they can.

“We’ve developed excellent relationships with arts and theatre companies, and we’re now looking to further extend our network to bring more high-quality performances to Stage @TheDock this year and in coming years.”