Yorkshire house builder and developer Conroy Brook has appointed a new construction director.
Jason Lock joins the Holmfirth-based company after years of experience within the construction industry.
A joiner by trade, Mr Lock was an assistant site manager, site manager, construction manager and then construction director with South Yorkshire company Ben Bailey, now part of the Conroy Brook group.
He was more recently site manager, building manager and then operations director with Gleeson.
“Jason is an extremely well known figure in the industry and we are delighted to be able to welcome him Conroy Brook,” said chief executive Richard Conroy.