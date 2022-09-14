Jason Lock joins the Holmfirth-based company after years of experience within the construction industry.

A joiner by trade, Mr Lock was an assistant site manager, site manager, construction manager and then construction director with South Yorkshire company Ben Bailey, now part of the Conroy Brook group.

He was more recently site manager, building manager and then operations director with Gleeson.