x
Financial services provider Leeds Credit Union has announced it has expanded its membership area into the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.
Working under the new Barking and Dagenham Money brand in partnership with London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Council, Leeds Credit Union (LCU) now provides its savings accounts and loans to the area’s more than 200,000 residents and employees, in addition to over 35,000 existing members in and around Leeds.
Following a competitive procurement process, LCU was selected to provide its services to the borough and help support the people who live there as the ongoing cost of living crisis continues to grip homes in the area.