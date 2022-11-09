Strategic Planning Committee granted planning permission based on full details of the first phase of access road into the site, and outline details for the provision of new community facilities and up to 350 new homes.

The application also supports pedestrian and cycle facilities connecting to the new signalised site access junction at the existing Forge Lane / Lees Hall Road junction, as well as the ability to connect to the new Ravensthorpe Railway Station which is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration, said: