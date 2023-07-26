A group of social housing residents have been getting a taste for an energy efficient future with a tour of homes at a new estate.

Nearly 200 low-rise flats on the Holtdale estate in north-west Leeds were part of a Leeds City Council-led £9.8m eco-friendly retrofit project, with new features such as air source heat pumps and solar panels cutting fuel bills by up to 70 per cent and making the properties warmer, healthier and more comfortable places to live.

A group of social housing customers from other parts of Leeds and West Yorkshire got the chance to see for themselves the difference the upgrades have made.

They toured the estate and spoke to residents as part of an event organised by the council alongside the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership and energy and regeneration expert Equans, the delivery partner for the retrofit scheme.

The visitors all live in properties owned or managed by West Yorkshire Housing Partnership members and it is hoped that – following this fact-finding mission and conversations – they will now go back and spread the word in their own communities about the ways in which retrofitted energy efficiency features can transform people’s homes and lives.