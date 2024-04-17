Known as Total Park, and developed by Total Developments, the self-contained units in Doncaster will range from 43,525 sq ft to 128,945 sq ft.

Each unit will have a minimum BREEAM rating of ‘very good’ and an EPC rating of A, as well as upstairs office space, yard depths of at least 45 metres and parking areas with EV charging points.

Daniel Walker, from GV&Co, which is joint agent with M1 Agency, said: “There are very few new units, of this standard and specification, currently under construction in South Yorkshire and with so many household names located close by, including Amazon, Tesco, Screwfix and IKEA, we’re anticipating high levels of interest in Total Park from regional, national and international occupiers.”

The first three units will be ready for occupation in quarter three of 2024 and the scheme has adopted the Be Lean, Be Clean, Be Green energy hierarchy. As a result, the units will include a high-performance building fabric envelope and low air permeability to minimise heating requirements, as well as solar controlled glazing to reduce cooling demand and roof lights to provide adequate daylight.

Other green features will include high efficiency heating and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) cooling systems, motion censored LED lighting, heat recovery ventilation and provision for photovoltaic solar panels.

Henry Watson from M1 Agency said: “We are seeing specification and location be paramount to occupier requirements in the current market and Total Park benefits from best-in-class building specification and unrivalled location. We have seen a large take up of units below 150,000 sq ft across the South Yorkshire region leaving a very limited supply.”

Ed Chantler, chief executive of Total Developments, added: “Total Park Doncaster represents a continuation of our clear strategy since inception. Our track record of identifying sites and speculatively developing best-in-class mid-box warehousing and manufacturing space has established our position as market leaders in the 20,000 to 150,000 sq ft size range.