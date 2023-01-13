The new parent company of Yorkshire-based consultancy Civic Engineers has appointed a highly-respected construction boss as a non-executive director.

Civic+, the parent company of Civic Engineers, which has an office in Leeds, has appointed Michelle McDowell to the post.

One of very few women at the top of the profession, McDowell brings 38 years of experience in construction, most recently as Principal and Chair of Civil and Structural Engineering at BDP.

She was the first woman vice-president of the Institution of Civil Engineers at the age of 37, the first woman chair of the Association for Consultancy and Engineering and received two lifetime achievement awards as well as an MBE in 2010 for services to construction. She was Veuve Clicquot Business Woman of the Year 2011.

She said: “I am really impressed by Civic Engineers and admire the commitment and ethos of the leadership team. I know that our shared values and insights will make a powerful combination.

“Civic Engineers is all about its people. It is a forward-thinking company with an enviable reputation as one of the most progressive, sustainability-focussed engineering consultancies in the UK.”

“I am passionate about collaboration and enjoy supporting engineers to strengthen their communication skills and promote the vital contribution they make to the built environment and addressing the climate challenge. I will continue to make the case for equality, diversity and inclusion in engineering, contributing to initiatives where I can pass on my experiences.”

Civic+ was launched in July as the parent company to Civic Engineers.