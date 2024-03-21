Yew Tree Farm: land containing four Grade II listed buildings set for redevelopment by West Yorkshire firm
Huddersfield-based John Radcliffe & Sons, which was established in 1802, has purchased the 1.5 acre Yew Tree Farm, in Farnley Tyas, West Yorkshire.
The site contains four Grade II listed buildings – which John Radcliffe & Sons said it will “sensitively” retain and convert – along with a number of derelict agricultural buildings. The new development will comprise nine individually designed houses and eight refurbished cottages, with the derelict buildings set to be demolished to clear space for nine new homes.
Andrew Jackon Solicitors advised the firm on its the purchase.
John Radcliffe said: “We have worked closely with Kirklees planners to produce a quality scheme in a Conservation Area that appreciates the important historic interest of Farnley Tyas. We hope to be on site in the Spring, with the first houses available for occupation next summer.
“Our development will regenerate Yew Tree Farm by demolishing those agricultural buildings that are no longer fit for purpose, retaining the listed buildings on site for sympathetic conversion, and providing high-quality new homes.”
Radcliffe Developments Farnley has already developed 31 houses in Farnley Tyas on two other farms.
