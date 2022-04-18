Yianis Group back race driver who survived bizarre Yorkshire accident

Formula 4 racing driver Tommy Foster backed by The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation

Twenty year-old Tommy Foster is today celebrating a podium finish with third place in the opening 2022 Michelin Le Mans Cup at the weekend after securing a partnership with philanthropist John Christodoulou – owner of Yianis Group, which has a portfolio of residential, hotel, retail and leisure properties.

The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation has helped one of Britain’s most exciting young racing drivers to put the finishing touches to his team.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foster, who won.his first professional race last season in Barcelona, is being tipped for a huge future - underlined with a third place in the first 2022 Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Le Castellet, in France, on Saturday (April 14).

He first made the headlines back in 2019 when a pheasant hit his helmet during the final practice session of a race at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire.

He said the impact felt like being “hit by a brick in the face” - with his visor buckling under the strain.

His helmet took the full force of the blow and after several health checkups, Foster was given the all-clear by medics to perform at the Dalton-on-Tees track.

Nearly three years on from that extraordinary incident, he is hoping for more great things with his Tommy Foster Racing team supported by The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, which is committed to educating and supporting disadvantaged children and their families - improving their livelihoods and offering economic opportunities through social projects.

The charity was set up by Cypriot property developer and businessman John Christodoulou who has put £1 million of his own money into the foundation to date. It’s logo will sit proudly on the Ligier Automotive JSP320 car during the 2022 Michelin Le Mans Cup – full schedule here.

Christodoulou first met driving ace Foster at St Eval Kart Circuit and the pair have remained firm friends ever since.

Foster said: “I am really excited to be partnering with the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation in the 2022 race season.

“I have known John for several years and his foundation does incredible work, so I hope that I represent him well and we both have a successful season together.”

John Christodoulou said: “Tommy Foster Racing are a brilliant up and coming team, both on the track and off it, so I am thrilled to see the Foundation entering this partnership with them.

“We will work closely with the team as they look to accelerate their journey.”

Tommy Foster