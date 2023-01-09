York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce announces new Hospitality Forum

York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of a new Hospitality Forum to represent, champion and support the sector.

The chambers notes that the Hospitality Forum’s core purpose will be to “give the industry a voice and make sure it is recognised regionally, nationally and internationally.”

The forum’s aim will be to ensure that the hospitality sector is on the agendas of both central government and the region’s councils, while also working to encourage funding for firms operating in the industry.

It also aims to work alongside the Chamber’s Local Skills Improvement Plan to address any shortfalls in skills that the sector may be dealing with, as well as to encourage positive media activity.

York Minster. Picture by James Hardisty.

Philip Bolson, owner of consultancy firm Mr B Hospitality and chair of the Hospitality Forum, said: “Never before has hospitality been under so much pressure.

“Whilst many hospitality businesses across the region are working hard on what is in their control, they do need more support and direct action from both local authorities and national government.

“Short term action that will alleviate pressures in areas such as cashflow, recruitment, growth, and ultimately their ability to hold on to their business.

“From national government examples needing urgent action include a resolution to the current energy crisis (the cap is simply not enough) and a reduction in VAT.

Hospitality accounts for around 50,000 roles across North Yorkshire.

The region is also one of the UK’s leading tourism hotspots, with millions of visitors each year .

The majority of the firms operating in the hospitality and tourism sector within the region are SMEs and micro-businesses with, only a handful of employees.

Laurence Beardmore, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, added: “The hospitality sector and associated support industries are a vital element of the York & North Yorkshire economy, and in our region we are experts in this field.

"Hospitality workers are some of the hardest working and most conscientious people around but they have been disproportionately affected by the economic, pandemic, fuel increase and National strike issues we are still experiencing.

“York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce is determined to do everything it can to support those industries to survive and subsequently recover and the newly formed Hospitality forum will be central to our strategy.”

Issues including repercussions from the pandemic, the cumulative impact of rising energy costs, recruitment and retention issues, access to finance, and inconsistent demand have meant that many enterprises are now facing an uncertain future.

Speaking of these issues, Mr Bolson added: "The energy crisis alone is going to cause the closure of many businesses.

“Locally, we need to ensure that authorities understand the importance of the sector, to look beyond productivity, and see that it really is the beating heart of the region.”