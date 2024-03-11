York-based Aptamer Group working on patents with Unilever after successful tests

The firm supplies pharmaceutical companies with Optimer binders that can be used as synthetic antibody alternatives to assist researchers working across the bioprocessing, diagnostic, and drug development sectors.

It has been working with Unilever on a development partnership for the identification of Optimers capable of supporting the development of new fast moving consumer goods applications.

A statement to the London Stock Exchange said Aptamer has successfully developed the required Optimers and demonstrated their performance through in-house assays.

Steve Hull, Chairman of Aptamer Group

A spokesperson said: “After being shipped to Unilever, the Optimers delivered highly positive and reproducible results in their laboratories, indicating their potential for use in downstream products.

"In parallel, Aptamer has streamlined the Optimers to improve their function and manufacturability and is working to transfer these to Unilever for further evaluation.

"Based on the successful progress of this scientific work, Aptamer and Unilever are now drafting patent applications to protect these developments and downstream commercial applications.”

Steve Hull, Chairman of Aptamer Group, said: “We are delighted to support our partners at Unilever with Optimer technology that is providing novel solutions in multiple areas, now including fast-moving consumer goods.

"Over the past two years, we have worked closely with the team at Unilever, to develop successful binders and are pleased to see the promising results the binders are delivering in their laboratories, further validating our technology and leadership position in the affinity ligand market.

"With such strong results and the continued progression of this partnership, we are pleased to begin patenting these binders and allow the next stage of advances.

"I look forward to updating you on this project as it develops.”

