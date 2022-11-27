York-based PR and marketing agency celebrates 20 years with business expansion

York PR and marketing agency, Intandem Communications, is celebrating its twentieth year in business with increased turnover, an expanding team, and a growing list of national clients.

During the last twelve months, the company’s turnover has grown by more than 50 per cent.

It has also doubled the size of its team with four new full-time staff, opened new offices in both York and Leeds and is on track to double its turnover by 2024.

Rachel Goddard, managing director of Intandem Communications, said: “It’s incredible to think that Intandem is celebrating 20 years in business, and I am so proud of what we have achieved as a team this year.

Photograph of the Intandem Team (Left to right): Oliver Lamb, Account Manager, Georgie Harmer, Account Manager, Lauren Cooper, Account Manager, Rachel Goddard, Managing Director, Alicia Tweedie, Account Executive, Ru Beer, PR & Marketing Assistant and Susan Kay, Associate Director.

"The pandemic helped us to ‘regroup’ and brought us new ways of working and new opportunities from York to New York."

Founded in 2002 by Ms Goddard, the company has grown from a one-woman band in Ms Goddard’s home in East Yorkshire, to an established business with eight employees, offices in York and Leeds and clients spread across Yorkshire, London, and Europe.

The company noted that it has created a strong team culture focusing on personal development and well-being, which includes a programme of well-being days where the team enjoy activities including yoga, mindfulness and cooking, and team building.

Activities have included activity days in the Yorkshire Wolds and climbing a ‘Peak’ in the Yorkshire Dales.

Emerging from the pandemic, Intandem refined its strategy in an attempt to attract high-value clients from all over the UK.

The firm notes that its name, Intandem Communications, stems from the fact that it prides itself on remaining true to its values by working ‘intandem’ with clients passionate about creating relationships and seeing the agency as part of its own team.

Speaking of how things have changed since the company’s founding, Ms Goddard said: “Over these twenty years, many things have changed, but our values have stayed constant.

"Developing long-term relationships and effectively becoming part of our client's teams means we care as much about their success as they do and create PR and marketing that delivers results.”

Last month, Intandem Communications helped specialist mental healthcare provider The Retreat Clinics to refresh its design and branding, along with launching a new website for the charity.

In September, the company welcomed two new members of staff with Account Manager Oliver Lamb and PR & Marketing Assistant Ru Beer.

Mr Lamb joined the company after studying at The University of Leeds.

Ms Beer was employed after graduating with a first-class degree from the University of York, and was awarded the Lynn Kilgallon Prize after receiving 100 per cent in her dissertation.

Intandem aims to help companies with the “full spectrum” of communications, offering support with public relations, content marketing, digital marketing, and social media management, website design and development, branding, search engine optimisation and internal communications.