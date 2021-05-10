York-based Secerna opens Dublin office as part of global expansion

Dermot Roche

The office will be led by former Accenture in-house counsel Dermot Roche.

Secerna, which has offices in York and Newcastle and marks its 10th year in business this month, supports a growing worldwide client base of multi-national corporations, FTSE and NYSE listed companies, universities, spin-out companies, small businesses and innovators.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new office will support the firm’s continued growth across Europe, the US and the Far East.

Mr Roche has more than 20 years’ experience in the patent profession across Europe. Specialising in computer-implemented inventions and medical technology, he spent 14 years working in private practice in Ireland and the UK.

He added: “This is an exciting opportunity to extend the reach of an experienced, established and respected team of intellectual property specialists in a new market.

"Over the last decade Secerna has earned its reputation for deep sector experience and commercially focused advice, and I’m looking forward to building on these foundations to help the firm continue its impressive growth.”