York BID hosts 'rejuvenation days' to help improve appearence of city infrastructure
Taking place throughout January, the project aims to refresh tired-looking benches, bike racks, bollards, bins, and other street furniture across the city centre.
The York BID provides support to businesses in the city, with key focus areas including enhancing the city centre environment and enhancing the city’s programme of events.
Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said: “It’s already been an incredible couple of days of rejuvenation for the city, with plenty more hard work to come. York BID is sincerely grateful to everyone who came out during the cold weather spell and look forward to welcoming more volunteers to the project."
Approximately 90 pieces of individual infrastructure have already been refreshed. The initiative started on Parliament Street, and is working its way up to High Ousegate, Coppergate, and Piccadilly.
Due to the high numbers of volunteers involved, Davygate, Lendal, St. Sampson’s Square, North Street and Wellington Row have now also been added to the list of targeted areas.
The rejuvenation days are organised by the Cleaning and Rejuvenation Partners meeting, a bimonthly gathering between York BID, City of York Council, York Civic Trust, York High Street Forum and Make It York.
Sarah Loftus, managing director of Make It York, said: "We were thrilled to be able to take part in the city's rejuvenation project and support York BID, helping to breathe life back into Parliament Street and improve the appearance of key infrastructure within the city. "
Both HSBC and Barclays have also volunteered time for the project, with York Racecourse donating a generous amount for the required supplies.
