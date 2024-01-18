York BID hosts 'rejuvenation days' to help improve appearence of city infrastructure

York Business Improvement District (York BID) is hosting rejuvenation days with help from key partners, to improve the appearance of infrastructure across the city centre.

Taking place throughout January, the project aims to refresh tired-looking benches, bike racks, bollards, bins, and other street furniture across the city centre.

The York BID provides support to businesses in the city, with key focus areas including enhancing the city centre environment and enhancing the city’s programme of events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said: “It’s already been an incredible couple of days of rejuvenation for the city, with plenty more hard work to come. York BID is sincerely grateful to everyone who came out during the cold weather spell and look forward to welcoming more volunteers to the project."

York BID is hosting rejuvenation days to improve the appearance of infrastructure across the city centre.

Approximately 90 pieces of individual infrastructure have already been refreshed. The initiative started on Parliament Street, and is working its way up to High Ousegate, Coppergate, and Piccadilly.

Due to the high numbers of volunteers involved, Davygate, Lendal, St. Sampson’s Square, North Street and Wellington Row have now also been added to the list of targeted areas.

The rejuvenation days are organised by the Cleaning and Rejuvenation Partners meeting, a bimonthly gathering between York BID, City of York Council, York Civic Trust, York High Street Forum and Make It York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Loftus, managing director of Make It York, said: "We were thrilled to be able to take part in the city's rejuvenation project and support York BID, helping to breathe life back into Parliament Street and improve the appearance of key infrastructure within the city. "