York BID makes progress on project aiming to improve appearance of city's riverside infrastructure

The project aims to refresh tired-looking benches, bike racks, bollards, bins, and other street furniture across York’s riverside area, and has been made possible by donations from Barclays and Middletons Hotel, which have entirely covered the cost of supplies.

The team is currently three quarters of the way through the project and have completed over 300 pieces of individual infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said: “These kinds of projects can often go under the radar; however, they make such a difference in the city and at the areas that need it most.

York BID is currently undertaking a Spring project to improve the appearance of York’s riverside infrastructure, with the help of partners across the city. Picture by Gareth Buddo

"The riverside is such a great part of York but has had a really tough time with flooding over the past few months, I’ve now seen firsthand how much of a difference this project has made in the area - just in time for some great weather.”

The project began in January of this year, when the BID coordinated four Rejuvenation Days which saw over 50 volunteers help refresh over 150 pieces of individual infrastructure, in Parliament Street, High Ousegate, Coppergate, Piccadilly, Davygate, Lendal, and St Sampson’s Square.

The initiative started as an output from the Cleaning and Rejuvenation Partners meeting; a bimonthly gathering between York BID, City of York Council, York Civic Trust, Make It York, and York High Street Forum, which identified city centre infrastructure in need of attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team worked on the riverside area, refreshing street furniture on King’s Staith, King Street, Cumberland Street, Low Ousegate, Nessgate, Clifford Street, South Esplanade, Castlegate, Tower Gardens, Spurriergate, and Tower Street.

In preparation for the project, the York BID Street Cleaning team hot washed the area, cleaned off stickers and posters, and removed weeds and moss to help the riverside look its best. The Rejuvenation project builds on York BID and City of York Council’s partnership cleaning approach, coordinating cleaning schedules to ensure efficiency and best practice across the city.

Adam Wardale, general manager of Middletons Hotel, said: “We were delighted to support York BID with the city’s rejuvenation project, it was great to see so many local businesses come together to assist the BID Team in revitalising areas of the city. Following York’s recent accolade as the number one city to visit in the country, it is crucial that we maintain and improve the appearance of our city – not only for visitors but also for local residents.”

For the current project, nearly 60 volunteers from across the city have contributed, including from Hilton York, Barclays, Yorkshire Building Society, Howl, Queens Hotel, McDonald’s and Premier Inn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad