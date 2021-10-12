York-born entrepreneur Dominic McGregor aims to provide jobs boost with Fearless Adventures

Dominic McGregor, who is from York, is one of three business leaders behind Fearless Adventures, which has a multi-million pound fund and offers a one-stop shop of support services to grow direct-to-consumer businesses in the UK.

Mr McGregor is best known as the co-founder of Social Chain, one of Europe’s fastest-growing social media agencies.

Alongside his co-founder Steven Bartlett, Mr McGregor grew Social Chain from a standing start to a $200m turnover business with more than 750 staff in offices around the world, including New York, Berlin and London.

He built a client portfolio that included some of the world’s biggest brands, such as Amazon, McDonald’s and the BBC, before listing Social Chain on the German stock exchange in 2019.

Alongside David Newns and Charlie Yates, Mr McGregor has established Fearless Adventures with the aim of closing up to 10 investments by the end of 2021.

McGregor, who is the founder and managing partner, said: “Having been through the highs and lows of growing successful businesses, we have experienced almost every problem associated with scaling companies.

“And we’re passionate about putting that expertise to great use with our partner companies that have already demonstrated a successful market fit, are profitable and are led by talented entrepreneurs who are as ambitious for growth as we are.”

Mr Newns, who is also a founder and managing partner of Fearless Adventures, said: “We want founders and startups that we partner with to reach the world-leading heights that we did with our own businesses. It was clear there was a real gap for an offer that helped passionate entrepreneurs, not only raise capital but get a high quality, ready-made support system to help their startups thrive.”