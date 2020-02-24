York Caravan Park owner Andrew WIlson snaps up second site near the city

The owner of York Caravan Park has purchased a second site on the outskirts of the city for an undisclosed sum.

Andrew Wilson has taken control of York Naburn Lock holiday park with and said work already underway to transform the 30-acre plot.

Andrew Wilson

Plans include upgrading the pitches, landscaping and electrics, whilst also submitting a planning application to construct new washing and toilet facilities.

Currently the site boasts 115 pitches, with mr Wilson aiming to create a new glamping area that capitalises on the growing demand for the outdoor holiday trend.

Situated just four miles from York, Naburn Lock adds to Andrew’s first campsite venture, York Caravan Park, which has been in operation since 2007 and is situated within the city ring road.

Mr Wilson said: Andrew said: “Acquiring Naburn Lock is the culmination of a three-year search for the right holiday site with an abundance of potential.

York Caravan Park

“Demand for quality campsite accommodation continues to grow each year across all generations, and after already establishing a strong foothold within the adult only space, it was a clear focus of mine to eventually enter the family market and deliver more accommodation within the beautiful city of York.

“Not one for resting on my laurels, I have big ambitions for the site to one-day create a new glamping area that taps into its rising popularity and brings a new outdoor holiday accommodation offer that drives a diverse mix of visitors and further growth to the local economy.”

Mr Wilson was supported by Haworths Chartered Accountants, with its director Mark Schoefield commenting: “Andrew is a great example of a successful entrepreneur that has recognised and capitalised on the sustained growth of UK staycations.”