York copywriter Helen Reynolds 'incredibly chuffed' with FSB award nomination

In 2014, she founded Ink Gardener Copywriting to create fresh digital content, from tailored social media posts to full-scale content overhauls. Since then, her projects have ranged from revamping Durham Cathedral's website to catapulting a British-made hamper company to the top of Google.
"I'm incredibly chuffed to be a finalist," she said.
"I'd worked on digital platforms since 1997, but always as an employee. So starting a business was a steep learning curve.
"However, I could see there was a gap in the market for someone to act as an extra pair of hands for small businesses and marketing agencies. I chose York as my base and its business community could not have been more welcoming.
"Although I help businesses across the globe, the foundation of my success came from working with Yorkshire-based clients.
"My earliest projects were for a pet behaviourist on the Yorkshire Wolds, the Yorkshire Dales National Park and Dawnay Estates near Scarborough where I spent my teenage years."
The final of the FSB Awards takes place on February 24 in Leeds.