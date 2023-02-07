York copywriter Helen Reynolds 'incredibly chuffed' with FSB award nomination

York-based businesswoman Helen Reynolds has reached the final of the prestigious FSB Freelancer Of the Year awards for Yorkshire and The Humber.

In 2014, she founded Ink Gardener Copywriting to create fresh digital content, from tailored social media posts to full-scale content overhauls. Since then, her projects have ranged from revamping Durham Cathedral's website to catapulting a British-made hamper company to the top of Google.

"I'm incredibly chuffed to be a finalist," she said.

"I'd worked on digital platforms since 1997, but always as an employee. So starting a business was a steep learning curve.

Helen Reynolds will find out later this month if she has won the award

"However, I could see there was a gap in the market for someone to act as an extra pair of hands for small businesses and marketing agencies. I chose York as my base and its business community could not have been more welcoming.

"Although I help businesses across the globe, the foundation of my success came from working with Yorkshire-based clients.

"My earliest projects were for a pet behaviourist on the Yorkshire Wolds, the Yorkshire Dales National Park and Dawnay Estates near Scarborough where I spent my teenage years."