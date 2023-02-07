News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

York copywriter Helen Reynolds 'incredibly chuffed' with FSB award nomination

York-based businesswoman Helen Reynolds has reached the final of the prestigious FSB Freelancer Of the Year awards for Yorkshire and The Humber.

By Chris Burn
2 minutes ago

In 2014, she founded Ink Gardener Copywriting to create fresh digital content, from tailored social media posts to full-scale content overhauls. Since then, her projects have ranged from revamping Durham Cathedral's website to catapulting a British-made hamper company to the top of Google.

"I'm incredibly chuffed to be a finalist," she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'd worked on digital platforms since 1997, but always as an employee. So starting a business was a steep learning curve.

Most Popular
Helen Reynolds will find out later this month if she has won the award

"However, I could see there was a gap in the market for someone to act as an extra pair of hands for small businesses and marketing agencies. I chose York as my base and its business community could not have been more welcoming.

"Although I help businesses across the globe, the foundation of my success came from working with Yorkshire-based clients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My earliest projects were for a pet behaviourist on the Yorkshire Wolds, the Yorkshire Dales National Park and Dawnay Estates near Scarborough where I spent my teenage years."

The final of the FSB Awards takes place on February 24 in Leeds.

YorkshireYorkYorkshire WoldsGoogleDurham Cathedral