An auction is set to be held on Monday for Thomas Dick’s entire inventory, with the firm set to appoint liquidators in the coming days.

Steve Hodgson of Clough Corporate Solutions, proposed joint liquidator, said: “Sadly, with supply chain issues encountered, the business was no longer viable, and the director was left with no alternative but to place the company into liquidation.

“It was a difficult decision for the director to make, given that the company traded for over 90 years; however, we will assist the employees with their claims and ensure that all stakeholders are dealt with accordingly."

The entire inventory from office products supplier Thomas Dick are currently up for sale by online auction.

Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which is hosting the online auction for the firm’s inventory, has invited bids on the company’s stock and operational equipment following the pending appointment of liquidators.

The stock on sale includes new office supplies and stationery, office furniture and warehouse equipment from coffee machines to coffee cups and stores shelving to multi-function printers.

Interested parties are able to bid for products online until the auction closes from 12pm on Monday, 12 February.

Walker Singleton surveyor, Joel Carroll, commented: “Thomas Dick has traded for in excess of 90 years and enjoyed a reputation for supplying good and reliable products to local businesses.