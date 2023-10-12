York-based insect biodiversity innovator, AgriSound, has teamed up with the Species Recovery Trust in an AI-driven project which aims to detect and protect a nationally rare and declining species of mining bee.

The small, black, solitary Tormentil mining bee, known for its distinctive hopping motion as it flies between flowers, is codependent on just a single type of flower - Tormentil.

The Species Recovery Trust’s project to monitor and protect the rare Tormentil mining bee is focused on the York Heathlands and North Yorkshire Moors. This species of bee has been in drastic decline over recent years and has been lost from 50 per cent of its former sites since the 1970s.

Vicky Wilkins from the Species Recovery Trust said: “The Tormentil mining bee, a national conservation priority species, has been lost from over half of its habitat since 1970s. Using this new technology we hope will be a game changer in helping us improve identification of areas for habitat creation, as well as restoring existing sites. This will mean we can work to better provide the right habitat for and ultimately save these charismatic little bees from extinction.”

