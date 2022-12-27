York Handmade Brick Company plays major role in housing development in Easingwold

York Handmade Brick Company has played a pivotal role in the construction of an attractive new-build housing development in Easingwold.

York Handmade, based at Alne, near Easingwold, supplied tens of thousands of bricks for The Pastures in Stillington Road, a development of nine new quality houses which have all been sold.

The bricks contract was worth £59,000

Dan Warrington, the developer of The Pastures, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the stunning success of The Pastures. There’s no doubt that our buyers have been impressed by the exceptional build quality, which makes these houses stand out.

“We wanted our houses to be special, which is why we chose York Handmade’s bricks. The quality of the bricks and their appearance are magnificent.

“We are so pleased with the finished product.

“We wanted to fit in with the Vale of York vernacular and create a bespoke product, which complemented and enhanced the village and I think we have achieved that.