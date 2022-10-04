York Handmade Brick Company plays pivotal role in construction of luxurious Mowbray Hall

“This commission has given us the chance to showcase our enduringly popular Old Clamp blend bricks, which – although they are brand new – effortlessly give the impression of age. They are suitable for extensions to heritage houses and for brand-new homes constructed in the Regency style like Mowbray Hall.”

Mowbray Hall was built on the site of an old farmhouse, which has recently been demolished.

Mark Blundell, the owner of Mowbray Hall, said: “Mowbray Hall is a real labour of love for us. We were especially pleased that York Handmade is a local North Yorkshire company, both for economic and sustainable reasons. We are proud to support the local economy by employing local firms.

"Apart from York Handmade, the interior decoration of Mowbray Hall was undertaken by Averil Interiors of Kirk Hammerton, near York, and the building contractors, sub-contractors and horticulturists were from the area, too.”

The building’s architect, Mark Bramhall of Bramhall Blenkharn, said: “We have worked with York Handmade before on some important projects, not least the award-winning walled garden at Scampston Hall, near Malton. We knew their Old Clamp blend, with its aged appearance, would be perfect for both the building and its location.”

York Handmade has secured a significant number of contracts in the residential sector, especially in large detached, new-build heritage-style homes. Earlier this year, the Easingwold-based firm supplied specially-manufactured bricks for a major residential housing development at Ferrensby, near Harrogate.

Altogether York Handmade provided bricks worth £150,000 for the site, which was developed by Yorkshire developer Jack Lunn (Properties) Ltd.

York Handmade also played a major role in the conservation-led

restoration of the Grade I listed Holy Trinity Church in Sunderland. The

restoration project has provided a new lease of life for Sunderland’s first parish church and civic hub. Holy Trinity, which was built in 1719, been closed since 1988. Since work was completed, the building has been removed from Historic England’s At Risk Register.

York Handmade has been shortlisted in the Individual Housing category of the 2022 Brick Awards for Green Acres, a detached house in Effingham in Surrey. The Brick Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London’s West End on Thursday November 10.

Run by the Brick Development Association in conjunction with Building magazine, the event has been described as the “Oscars of the brick industry”.