York Handmade Brick Company secures £580,000 contract for 'pioneering' Manchester development

York Handmade Brick Company has secured one of the most significant contracts in its 35-year history, signing a £580,000 deal to supply bricks for a new development in Manchester.

The company, based at Alne, near Easingwold, is supplying 385,000 specially manufactured bricks for 3 Circle Square in the heart of Manchester’s innovation district.

David Armitage, the chairman of York Handmade, said: “This is a massive project for us, especially in the context of these challenging economic times. It has been a tremendous boost for our factory and a great honour to contribute to a pioneering and innovative development which is redefining Manchester’s cityscape for the 21 st century.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3 Circle Square, which is being developed by Manchester-based Bruntwood, will be a stand-alone brick-built block, close to Oxford Road. Designed by Bridge Architects of Manchester, it will offer flexible office space.

David Armitage, the chairman of York Handmade.

Work started on site last year and will be completed by February 2025.

The announcement comes after earlier this year, York Handmade incested £1.5 million into new technology at its site.

Speaking on the investment, Mr Armitage added: “This has proved to be a transformational move, by far the biggest and most significant in our history. Our revolutionary new manufacturing line combines three different types of brick - the Handmade Style, as currently produced, together with Water Struck and Pressed Bricks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are challenging times, but I am confident we can maintain the progress we have made this year, despite inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. We are flourishing in commercial property and education sectors, whilst residential housing, which has been our staple for a number of years, remains strong.