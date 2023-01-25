York Handmade, who are now the UK’s leading small independent brickmaker, noted that it is confident the investment will open a new chapter in the company’s "illustrious” history.
David Armitage, chairman of York Handmade, which celebrates its 35 th anniversary this year, said: “Over the years, we have undertaken significant technological improvements, culminating in this £1.5 million overhaul and renewal of our manufacturing process, which will speed up production, facilitate two brand-new products and increase efficiency.
“This is a transformational move, by far the biggest and most significant in our history.
The first bricks from the new plant will be available in March.
This investment comes in the wake of a successful year for York Handmade Brick, culminating in supplying the bricks for the 2022 RIBA Stirling Prize-winning new library at Magdalene College.
The firms new manufacturing line will combine three types of brick, the handmade style, as currently produced, together with Water Stuck and Pressed Bricks.
“Most of the Water Struck Bricks, which are currently very popular in London, are imported, so we are fulfilling an important demand,” said Mr Armitage
“More generally, this investment will enable us to manufacture high-quality, UK-made bricks for many years to come and it reflects our commitment to the brick industry and the astounding architectural projects using bricks,”