The award-winning York Handmade Brick Company has invested £1.5 million in brand-new machinery which will transform how the company makes bricks.

York Handmade, who are now the UK’s leading small independent brickmaker, noted that it is confident the investment will open a new chapter in the company’s "illustrious” history.

David Armitage, chairman of York Handmade, which celebrates its 35 th anniversary this year, said: “Over the years, we have undertaken significant technological improvements, culminating in this £1.5 million overhaul and renewal of our manufacturing process, which will speed up production, facilitate two brand-new products and increase efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a transformational move, by far the biggest and most significant in our history.

York Handmade Brick Company's new £1.5m "state-of-the-art" machinery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first bricks from the new plant will be available in March.

This investment comes in the wake of a successful year for York Handmade Brick, culminating in supplying the bricks for the 2022 RIBA Stirling Prize-winning new library at Magdalene College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firms new manufacturing line will combine three types of brick, the handmade style, as currently produced, together with Water Stuck and Pressed Bricks.

“Most of the Water Struck Bricks, which are currently very popular in London, are imported, so we are fulfilling an important demand,” said Mr Armitage

Advertisement Hide Ad