York Handmade is shortlisted for major award at brick Oscars

The York Handmade Brick Company has been shortlisted for a major award at the prestigious 2019 Brick Awards.

Brickmaker York Handmade, based at Alne, near Easingwold, has been recognised for its work on the new Loxley Stables self-build development in Hertfordshire. Loxley Stables has been shortlisted in the Small Housing Development category.

The Brick Awards, which are organised by the Brick Development Association, are regarded as the Oscars of the brick industry. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 13.

York Handmade's chairman David Armitage said: “We were very proud to receive recognition for our work on Loxley Stables and to know that we have made it on to a highly

competitive short list.

“We have an excellent history in the Brick Awards. We first won an award in 1995 with the Supreme Brick Building award for St Brigid’s Church in Belfast. We haven’t looked back since then, holding our own against our bigger and better-known competitors."

Set in the original grounds of an early 16th century Grade II listed historic house stables, Loxley Stables is a new development of three low-energy, timber frame houses.

Mr Armitage said: “Built around a communal garden, the scheme needed to address numerous challenges, including being sited in a conservation area, being on the edge of a

flood plain, accommodating large archaeological digs due to the historic nature of the site, and ecological and great crested newt mitigation."

Paul Thomas of architects Thomas and Spiers said: “Given the historic nature of the immediate environment, we needed to work extremely closely with both the conservation

team and York Handmade to identify a suitable brick.

“The handmade, tactile and textured nature of the brick ensured that the facades are wonderfully illuminated by the sun at different times of the day."