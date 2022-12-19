York Minster launches its own gin which takes inspiration from Yorkshire's rich heritage

For more than 800 years, York Minster has provide space for worship and spiritual contemplation.

Now fans of the ancient building can toast spirits of a very different kind after the minster launched its own gin, which has been distilled by the York Gin Company and takes inspiration from the city’s rich heritage.

A spokesman said: “Leaves from the Artemisia arborescens tree in the Minster’s Dean’s Park, and York Minster Rose petals give this London Dry gin its unique character, rooted in the ancient city.

“The rose - a creamy white flower - provides a nod to the Minster’s Rose Window which was originally constructed more than five centuries ago.”

“The label has an illustration of the Minster’s West End, with the cat from York Gin’s logo sitting proudly on the building. The cat is one of York’s historic symbols and cats have been associated with gin since the 18th Century.”

The gin is available exclusively in the York Minster gift shop in 70cl bottles which cost £40. Customers can buy the gin Monday to Saturday from midday and from 12.30pm on Sundays.

York Gin co-founder Emma Godivala said: ‘We have loved working with York Minster to produce this wonderful gin, using a botanical from the Minster’s very own gardens here in York. And the York Minster Rose petals are a delightful nod to the incredible Rose Window.

“The Minster is the most iconic building in York and one of the country’s most famous structures. Its fascinating history stretches back millennia and we are proud to add to this history with a gin that is definitely rooted in York and made in our sustainable distillery in the city.”

York Gin uses traditional methods to make its range of dry gins.