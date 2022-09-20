The award-winning team of niche family lawyers is now based in new premises spanning 2,200 sq ft at The Quadrant, Bootham Row, near Bootham Bar’s historic medieval walls.

The office is headed by partner, Nicki Mitchell, a collaborative family lawyer who is also a family law mediator and a child inclusive mediator.

She said: “After launching Jones Myers in York three years ago, we outgrew our previous premises. The move is in response to client demand for our services as our firm continues its expansion.

(Left to right) Nicki Mitchell and team members Anna Sutcliffe, Lilly Grant, and Lynne Richards. www.pauldaviddrabble.co.uk

“We’re delighted with the upbeat feedback from clients and colleagues about our office’s fabulous location and its welcoming and calming setting.”

Jones Myers managing partner, Richard Peaker, said: “Well done to Nicki and the team for further enhancing our client portfolio and reputation in York."