York office move brings new milestone for Jones Myers
The York office of Jones Myers family law is celebrating further expansion with a move to bigger city centre offices to accommodate the firm’s growth.
The award-winning team of niche family lawyers is now based in new premises spanning 2,200 sq ft at The Quadrant, Bootham Row, near Bootham Bar’s historic medieval walls.
The office is headed by partner, Nicki Mitchell, a collaborative family lawyer who is also a family law mediator and a child inclusive mediator.
She said: “After launching Jones Myers in York three years ago, we outgrew our previous premises. The move is in response to client demand for our services as our firm continues its expansion.
“We’re delighted with the upbeat feedback from clients and colleagues about our office’s fabulous location and its welcoming and calming setting.”
Jones Myers managing partner, Richard Peaker, said: “Well done to Nicki and the team for further enhancing our client portfolio and reputation in York."
He added yesterday: "Our new offices reflect our standing as our firm continues its expansion across the Northeast and beyond.”