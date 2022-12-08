A Yorkshire property developer is preparing to summit the highest mountain in Antarctica, as part of his attempt to conquer the highest peak on each of the seven continents.

Earlier this year Steve Davis, managing director of York-based Grantside, successfully climbed Mount Everest, which followed summitting the highest peaks above sea level in Europe, Africa and South America previously.

The month-long expedition to the top of Mount Vison will also include a sled-trek to the South Pole before departure back to the UK from Chile in January.

His mission is to try and complete the Seven Summits by the end of next year with Denali, North America and Cartenz Pyramid, Oceania left to attempt after Antarctica.

As well as personal achievement, Mr Davis is attempting this epic feat to raise the issue of climate change and how it is impacting the most fragile environments on earth and to see first-hand the effect of this.

In 2021, he relaunched Grantside to focus on sustainability, integrity, and wellbeing in all its developments and investments. His aim is to complete only carbon neutral developments by 2030.

Mr Davis, who only started climbing in late 2018, has been undergoing specialised training to get him ready for his epic challenge including weighted backpack training, practising pulling a sled and hours in the gym to prepare him for the minus 40 temperatures that await him.

He said: “This is a massive challenge and will require new skills to deal with the extreme conditions.

“The cold and windchill factor make the mountaineering very difficult and skiing the last degree to the South Pole will be a new experience, but I have a great team around me to help me succeed and fantastic support from family and friends.”