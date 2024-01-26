York Pullman Bus Company: Famous business which dates from 1920s is acquired by FirstGroup

First Group said York Pullman, which was established in the 1920s, is a “high-performing business” with a strong presence in regional and business to business operations in York and North Yorkshire.

The statement added: “York Pullman is predominantly a provider of home-to-school and college contracted services and private hire operations including rail replacement. It also comprises a small number of local bus routes operated on behalf of several local authorities and complementary to the operations of First Bus operations in York.

“The business has a mixed fleet of more than 130 vehicles with varying passenger capacity which has enabled it to build a broad range of customers.”

FirstGroup plc has signed an agreement to purchase York Pullman Bus Company (Photo supplied by FirstGroup)

The statement added: “The acquisition of the York Pullman business will both enhance FirstGroup’s operational footprint in North Yorkshire and provide growth opportunities in adjacent markets and development of its private hire capability.”

Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer said: “A key pillar of our strategy is to grow and diversify our portfolio.

"The acquisition of York Pullman – a long-established, high-performing business – fits well with our strategy as it will both enhance the First Bus operational footprint in North Yorkshire and expand our adjacent services business, where we are looking to grow our presence.”

Tom James, Managing Director of York Pullman, will remain with the company and continue to run it on a standalone basis with support from the York Pullman team alongside the First Bus executive team. He will also contribute to the development of the First Bus coach services growth strategy.

He said: “This is an important step in the development of York Pullman to build on its success and ensure its sustainability for the future within FirstGroup, whilst retaining its identity and core values.”

The firm’s history can be traced back to the 1920s when garage owner Norman Pearce started operating a service between York and Stamford Bridge, according to the company’s website.

In 1926 Hartas Foxton joined forces with Pearce to establish the York Pullman Bus Company, adopting the maroon, yellow and cream livery of the old ‘Pullman’ railway carriages.