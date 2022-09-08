York Specsavers spot three life-threatening conditions over past 18 months
A York branch of Specsavers has identified three life-threatening conditions over the past 18 months.
Optometrists at Specsavers Vangarde spotted signs and anomalies during routine eye tests which led them to refer three customers to hospital, where they each went on to undergo potentially lifesaving treatments.
Glenn Denny, 46, from Wheldrake, York, had been experiencing minor headaches before being diagnosed as having a pituitary tumour.
“I booked a routine eye test thinking I’d just need some new glasses.” said Mr Denny, who works as an early years practitioner.
“It hadn’t occurred to me that it would be anything more serious than a change in prescription.
During examination, optometrist Nicola Byford saw that Glenn’s optic nerve looked swollen and so made an urgent referral to York Hospital, where he underwent a series of tests.
Mr Denny then went on to have surgery to remove 80% of the tumour, which returned his sight back to normal.
Another customer, Kath Brookes, from Bugthorpe, suffered a stroke which was picked up following her routine eye test.
During her eye test, optometrist Leanne Ellison spotted anomalies which led her to refer Ms Brookes to York Hospital, where she was put on anticoagulants and has since made an almost full recovery.
Dave Buck, from Huntingdon, was also diagnosed with a mini-stroke and blood cancer following a routine eye test at the store.
He was able to receive treatment for both serious health conditions at an earlier stage, thanks to the test.