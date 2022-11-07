Developer Helmsley Group has announced that a letting to The Alchemist chain has been agreed for The Coach House building in York.

If planning and licensing approvals are granted, it will be The Alchemist’s first venue in the city and the third in Yorkshire, with two already in Leeds.

They also already have sites in Birmingham, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Oxford and Portsmouth.

Helmsley acquired The Coach House, a three-storey building formerly occupied by Thomas Cook and Royal Bank of Scotland and standing on the corner of Nessgate and Ousegate, last year.

Helmsley has also revealed that it is accelerating plans to redevelop the upper floors of the three-storey building for residential use following planning approval.

The move comes as Helmsley finalises its vision for the regeneration of neighbouring Coney Street through its Coney Street Riverside masterplan and follows it securing other prominent leisure operators in the area, including Rosa’s Thai Café.

The Alchemist is set to take the ground and basement levels of The Coach House.

Tom Riddolls, development surveyor at The Helmsley Group, said: “The Alchemist is a fantastic brand to welcome to York and it is testament to the strength of The Coach House’s offer that it has chosen the location ahead of other venues in the city.

“When we acquired The Coach House, we said it offered a rare and exceptional leisure opportunity for a forward thinking and prominent leisure operator to open a significant bar and / or restaurant in the heart of York’s thriving retail core. The Alchemist fits both these criteria entirely and we are delighted to have them on board.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​