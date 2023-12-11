The Estates department at York St John University has been named as the winner of the Times Higher Education (THE) award for Outstanding Estates Team 2023 for its work to improve biodiversity on the site.

The THE awards are judged by a panel of sector experts and shine a light on the “exceptional and innovative” work taking place at UK universities. This year, the event took place on Thursday 7 December at ACC Liverpool, the first time the THE Awards have been held outside London since their launch in 2005.

The judging panel said: “York St John University’s Estates team was recognised in this category for a series of projects it undertook to improve the efficiency and biodiversity of its sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These included the development of the Creative Centre, a £17.2 million project hosting facilities for programmes including performance, music and computer science, which has been held up as a remarkable example of sustainable design, and the team’s decarbonisation efforts. The institution invested £1 million in installing solar photovoltaics, solar carports, and heat pumps, which resulted in an 82-tonne reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

The Estates department at York St John University has been named as the winner of the Times Higher Education (THE) award for Outstanding Estates Team 2023.

“Biodiversity initiatives, including Hedgehog Friendly Campus Scheme accreditations and tansy beetle preservation, underscored the team’s dedication to sustainable practices. Meanwhile, innovative partnerships and data-driven improvements showcased a holistic approach to sustainability.

“The Estates directorate achieved all this while undergoing significant expansion, adding security, timetabling, technical services, accommodation and catering to the team.”

The Estates team at York St John University had previously been shortlisted for the award twice before this year’s win.