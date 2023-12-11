York university Estates team wins award for biodiversity and species protection
The THE awards are judged by a panel of sector experts and shine a light on the “exceptional and innovative” work taking place at UK universities. This year, the event took place on Thursday 7 December at ACC Liverpool, the first time the THE Awards have been held outside London since their launch in 2005.
The judging panel said: “York St John University’s Estates team was recognised in this category for a series of projects it undertook to improve the efficiency and biodiversity of its sites.
“These included the development of the Creative Centre, a £17.2 million project hosting facilities for programmes including performance, music and computer science, which has been held up as a remarkable example of sustainable design, and the team’s decarbonisation efforts. The institution invested £1 million in installing solar photovoltaics, solar carports, and heat pumps, which resulted in an 82-tonne reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.
“Biodiversity initiatives, including Hedgehog Friendly Campus Scheme accreditations and tansy beetle preservation, underscored the team’s dedication to sustainable practices. Meanwhile, innovative partnerships and data-driven improvements showcased a holistic approach to sustainability.
“The Estates directorate achieved all this while undergoing significant expansion, adding security, timetabling, technical services, accommodation and catering to the team.”
The Estates team at York St John University had previously been shortlisted for the award twice before this year’s win.
Professor Karen Bryan OBE, vice chancellor of York St John University said: "It is great to see the work of our Estates team being recognised nationally for its outstanding impact.”
