York's new brain injury hospital to open in spring on former site of Terry's chocolate factory

The construction of The Disabilities Trust’s new specialist brain injury facility at York’s historic Terry’s chocolate factory site is due to be completed by spring.

Work on the facility began last February.

Once completed, the steel framed and concrete structure, spanning 5000m2 over two floors, will feature groundbreaking technology coupled with psychology-led interior design. The site will have four wards and step-down flats, dedicated support and therapy areas and outdoor facilities, including a rooftop terrace.

The Disabilities Trust is committed to improving the lives of people with acquired brain injuries across the UK. The new hospital will provide high-quality neurobehavioural rehabilitation for adults with complex needs following a brain injury, helping individuals to take part in life fully and to help live independent lives wherever possible.

The new facility is set to open in spring.

Irene Sobowale, Chief Executive at The Disabilities Trust, said: “The opening of our new specialist healthcare facility is set to transform the lives of many people who, until now, have found that their needs for personalised rehabilitation aren’t being met.

"This new hospital will be a flagship for innovation, and will create a benchmark for several brain injury hospitals and rehabilitation centres in the UK that The Disabilities Trust is planning to open over the next few years helping people living with brain injury regain skills they have lost.”

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Assisted technology, designed to improve ability and day-to-day life, will play a significant element in the hospital’s care.

"It will be equipped with hotel-style personalised smart screens - to remind patients about appointments and planned activities for the day - and digital signage.

"The facility will use sensor technology to increase safety and improve staff efficiency, using 3D infrared rays to alert staff to falls and other incidents or emergencies.

"The Disabilities Trust also has plans to install blended virtual and augmented reality technology to assist with care pathways, allowing patients to experience everyday life situations, such as using cash machines.”

The new hospital will replace the Trust’s current York House hospital in the city.