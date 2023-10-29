Yorkshire 10-year-old wins £1,000 to grow his gardening business
Oliver Johnson, from East Cottingwith, near York, was one of the winners of the inaugural Dream Big competition run by GoHenry, the prepaid debit card for kids and teens. The competition, which received 15,000 entries, offered 10 youngsters the chance to turn their aspirations into reality with a £1,000 grant.
Oliver and his friend set up a gardening service over the summer and turned over £250 by mowing lawns, weeding, washing cars and cutting hedges.
Oliver now wants to set up a website where people in the village can book his services and has plans to print t-shirts and invest in more tools. His dream would be to get a push-along paddock cleaner to offer a service to people with horses.
Oliver said: “I’ve really enjoyed starting my business this summer and this gives me the opportunity to do more during the next holidays and at weekends. We are going to get our logo sorted and purchase a strimmer, hedge cutter and edger tool next, so that we can do more for our customers. I will need to save up for the paddock cleaner but it feels like something we can do now! “