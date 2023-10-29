A 10-year-old from Yorkshire who launched a gardening service over the summer has won a £1,000 grant to set up a website where people can book his services.

Oliver Johnson, from East Cottingwith, near York, was one of the winners of the inaugural Dream Big competition run by GoHenry, the prepaid debit card for kids and teens. The competition, which received 15,000 entries, offered 10 youngsters the chance to turn their aspirations into reality with a £1,000 grant.

Oliver and his friend set up a gardening service over the summer and turned over £250 by mowing lawns, weeding, washing cars and cutting hedges.

Oliver now wants to set up a website where people in the village can book his services and has plans to print t-shirts and invest in more tools. His dream would be to get a push-along paddock cleaner to offer a service to people with horses.

Oliver Johnson, from East Cottingwith, won £1,000 to grow his gardening services