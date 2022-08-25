Yorkshire advisers support Leeds-based Prime Surfactants on sale to global chemicals giant Brenntag
The law firm Addleshaw Goddard and corporate finance adviser Sentio Partners have advised the founders of specialist chemicals distributor Prime Surfactants Limited on its sale to global group Brenntag.
The deal sees the Leeds headquartered business, which supplies specialty surfactants for the personal care and household, industrial and institutional industries, as well as other industry
segments in the UK, become part of the German-based global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution.
Founded in 2011, Prime Surfactants' portfolio includes a range of sustainable products which had sales of around £22m in the most recent financial year.
Most Popular
AG's corporate team advising on the deal was led by Richard Hunt and Caera Loughran, supported by Shannon Hardcastle. Providing lead advisory services to the founders, Sentio Partners team was led by Andrew Barlow and Andy Miller.
Caera Loughran said: "We are delighted to have worked with the founders of Prime Surfactants on this transaction, which is a reflection of the hard work they have put in over more than a decade to build such a high quality business.
"They have established themselves as a leading player in this highly competitive market in the UK and this deal will see the business go from strength to strength."
Andrew Barlow of Sentio Partners said: "The strategic fit of Prime Surfactants for Brenntag was clear from the outset, and we look forward to seeing Prime continue to thrive within the enlarged group. It was a pleasure to have advised the Shareholders of Prime – the sale represents fitting reward for the founders having built a quality business, with significant potential for further growth."