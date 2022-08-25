Yorkshire advisers support Leeds-based Prime Surfactants on sale to global chemicals giant Brenntag

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal sees the Leeds headquartered business, which supplies specialty surfactants for the personal care and household, industrial and institutional industries, as well as other industry

segments in the UK, become part of the German-based global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution.

Founded in 2011, Prime Surfactants' portfolio includes a range of sustainable products which had sales of around £22m in the most recent financial year.

AG's corporate team advising on the deal was led by Richard Hunt and Caera Loughran, supported by Shannon Hardcastle. Providing lead advisory services to the founders, Sentio Partners team was led by Andrew Barlow and Andy Miller.

Caera Loughran said: "We are delighted to have worked with the founders of Prime Surfactants on this transaction, which is a reflection of the hard work they have put in over more than a decade to build such a high quality business.

"They have established themselves as a leading player in this highly competitive market in the UK and this deal will see the business go from strength to strength."