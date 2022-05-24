Ampli and NERVE will bring together their expertise in business-to-business sales and business-to-business marketing under the new banner of Matter.

Matter, which will be based in Leeds, is forecast to deliver £3m in fee income in year one, growing to £8m within five years.

The combined company employs 35 people but expects to double this to 70 within the next two years.

The Matter team.

Jason Horsman, CEO of Ampli, said: “We genuinely believe Matter will offer business-to-business clients something new and different in an overcrowded and siloed agency marketplace. So many traditional business-to-business marketing agencies are disconnected from the sales process and similarly many sales agencies are disconnected from the marketing effort.

“Only when you align the two and bring in next gen tech to accelerate the process will you experience rapid and sustainable business-to-business sales growth.