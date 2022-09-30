Yorkshire and North East community organisations set to benefit from £50,000 Greener Communities fund

Launched earlier this year by Esh in partnership with the County Durham Community Foundation, the Greener Communities fund was set up to help communities deliver projects which are centred around carbon reduction, environmental improvement, and education.

Funding has now been granted to organisations based in Sheffield, Wakefield, Doncaster,

Hamara Healthy Living Centre in Leeds is amongst those receiving funding.

10 GREENER COMMUNITIES - Barley Mow Park Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim director Raheem Mohammad said: “Hamara is honoured to receive this funding to support us with a project we have had the intention to start for several years.

“Communities need a space to recharge, socialise and learn lifelong skills and thanks to Esh Construction and County Durham Community Foundation we are able to provide this.”

The Hamara Healthy Living Centre will use the grant to develop its rooftop garden and help members engage, interact, and socialise outdoors to improve their mental wellbeing.

Funding has also been granted to organisations based in Durham, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Darlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for up to £5,000 were welcomed from organisations across Esh Construction’s operational areas for a variety of projects which would make environmental improvements within the local area.

Successful applications featured the installation of greener technology and equipment to reduce carbon emissions, improvements to green spaces and habitats, and upskilling programmes related to green skills.

Darush Dodds, corporate affairs director at Esh Construction, said: “We are delighted to assist a number of organisations in the areas we work to develop projects and initiatives which will have a positive impact on the environment.

“We all need to make a conscious effort to be more sustainable, reduce our carbon footprint and take care of our green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Esh, we have always been passionate about leaving a legacy in our communities, and we’re confident that the benefits that will be delivered through this £50,000 fund for these organisations will do just this.”

The North East and Yorkshire-based organisations that will benefit from the funding include Endeavour Woodcrafts CIC, The Genesis Project, Durham Wildlife Trust, Launchpad, Grange Villa Community Enterprise, Social Chef, International Community Organisation of Sunderland, Stomping Grounds Forest Schools North East CIC, Hamara Healthy Living Centre and EN:Able Communities CIO.

The Genesis Project, located in Middlesbrough, will make use of the funding to employ a part-time garden curator to engage more adults and children in environmental and horticultural education.

Michelle Cooper, chief executive at County Durham Community Foundation, said: “It has been really empowering to support Esh Construction in the launch of this fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The number of strong applications from local groups shows that there is a huge appetite within our communities to ‘green’ projects and ensure what’s good for people and place, is also good for the planet.