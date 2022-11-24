Yorkshire and the Humber's problem with broadband connections and costs - Guy Miller

Many towns, cities and villages across Yorkshire and the Humber are at the centre of the Government’s Levelling Up campaign to rejuvenate the UK’s connectivity landscape and ignite economic prosperity. But unfortunately, the reality is a different picture, especially when it comes to broadband connectivity, quality and affordability.

Access and quality of broadband connectivity in Yorkshire in the Humber doesn’t compete with what’s available in other areas of the UK. When you look at the data, there’s a clear regional divide. Constituency data on the availability of Gigabit broadband across the UK shows availability slowly decreasing the further North you go.

The problem with access to quality internet connectivity in Yorkshire and the

Humber is twofold. On one hand there’s a distinct lack of infrastructure to get people connected to a quality service, and on the other there’s the financial constraints deterring people from accessing services that are available to them.

Guy Miller is CEO of MS3 Networks

As the need for internet becomes greater with increased remote working and the digitalisation of many public services, ultrafast full fibre broadband is becoming more essential. For rural areas, slow or no connectivity is commonplace. Increased installation costs and lower population densities make full fibre deployment less likely as the commercial return on investment for the network operators is lacking.

In these areas, it’s crucial for the Government to step in through Project Gigabit and offer the funds required to deliver ultrafast internet to all premises in the region.

In parallel to a lack of infrastructure, parts of the region are still experiencing issues when it comes to getting the population connected.

Kingston-upon-Hull benefits from the highest rates of accessibility to full fibre out of anywhere in the UK. According to Points Topic’s latest statistics 99.3 per cent of homes and businesses there have access to full fibre.

For years, there was just a single internet service provider (ISP) in the city — given its relatively small size, many ISPs deemed it unworthy of the investment.

As a result, the broadband market became a monopoly and, with no competitors, there was no incentive for that single ISP to lower prices. As a result, the region has historically endured the highest broadband costs out of anywhere else in the UK, as recognised by Ofcom .

With the cost-of-living crisis rife, the population is struggling to afford basic amenities like broadband everywhere in the UK, but especially in regions with already sky-high prices. A report from Which? has warned that UK broadband customers could face price increases of between £87 and £113 compared to their initial contracted price in 2023.

The situation is getting worse. To alleviate the strain on the public, and get internet access to everyone, the Government, network operators and ISPs need to work together to make full fibre available at a price point that’s accessible.

The Government must accelerate its mission to deploy full fibre to rural areas.

Network operators must reduce their monthly charges to ISPs for social tariffs, as MS3 Networks does.

Broadband is an essential utility. For the people of Yorkshire and the Humber, it’s time to prioritise and start treating it like one.