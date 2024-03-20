Yorkshire artist exhibits work at memorial showrooms

Taking an holistic approach to memorials, Mindful Memorials has eleven showrooms throughout the region with carefully curated spaces in York, Hull, Barnsley, Doncaster, Scarborough, Selby, Driffield, Pocklington, Halifax, Huddersfield and York.

With a shared passion for art and design, Michelle will display a collection of her works throughout the showrooms bringing her unique and inspiring pictures that are said to play with the subtle line between impressionism, abstraction and landscape to the viewer.

What’s more, she will donate 10 per cent of any sales of the artwork to Talking About Loss, a charity that brought the businesses together during a coffee and mindful walking session.

Artworks by Michelle Davies

Managing Director of Mindful Memorials, Anna Buckley, comments: “When we first met at the Talking About Loss coffee and mindful walking session, Michelle shared her own experiences of grief and loss. This then led to us talking about how we could work together.

“Michelle’s work really caught my eye. It is bold in terms of the colour palette but also thought provoking. Her art evokes real emotional responses and that’s what I really loved about each piece. We know that our customers will have the same profound appreciation for Michelle’s work as we do and look forward to sharing her art throughout our showrooms.”

Michelle comments: “As an artist, my work is very much influenced by my own personal experiences of loss and grief. Each piece is an opportunity for me to express emotions that I hope will resonate with those that visit the Mindful Memorial showrooms.

“This is also why I have chosen to donate 10 per cent of any sale to Talking About Loss. Charities like this, that provide a supportive network and the opportunity to talk openly with those that have shared experiences, can make a real difference when it matters most.”

Placing the paintings in the design studio

In addition to the range of headstone designs and memorials offered, Mindful Memorials also provides retreats for those that are processing grief. Staying in an Airbnb on the 200-acre family farm, surrounded by forestry and lakes, people can take the time to think about their loved ones in a beautiful, natural and peaceful setting.