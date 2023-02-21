Yorkshire-based accountancy firm BHP Corporate Finance has announced that it has rebranded and will now be known as Translink Corporate Finance.

The company joined Translink, the global mergers and acquisitions advisory specialist, over three years ago and has since become a shareholder in the group.

The firm notes that the rebranding was the “next logical step" in the relationship between both companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Haigh, partner at Translink Corporate Finance said: “We are delighted to be announcing the rebranding of BHP Corporate Finance to Translink Corporate Finance.

Senior members of the Translink Corporate Finance team

“In the nearly four years since joining Translink, we have developed very close working relationships with our international colleagues. Rebranding was the natural next step for us as we continue to develop our corporate finance proposition as an integral part of Translink.

“BHP as a whole has ambitious growth plans and this step for the corporate finance team simply reinforces this. We want to continue to grow the team allowing us to meet the increasing demand for cross-border deals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rebrand will see Translink Corporate Finance become a trading name of BHP LLP in the UK and Ireland. The change does not affect the wider BHP practice, which will continue to trade under the existing BHP brand.

Tero Nummenpää, chairman of the board at Translink International, said: “Over the last few years, BHP Corporate Finance has been an important partner within Translink Corporate Finance’s M&A operations globally.

“We’re delighted about this latest development that brings this UK-based team of multi-award-winning corporate financiers under the Translink Corporate Finance brand.”