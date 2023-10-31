All Sections
Yorkshire-based Evelyn Partners hails 'significant new business' wins in last quarter

Wealth management and professional services group Evelyn Partners has generated “significant new business” in the last three months.
By Chris Burn
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:10 GMT

The company, which has offices in Leeds and Harrogate, recorded £1.8 billion of gross inflows and £545 million of net inflows during the third quarter.

It now has £55.6 billion of assets under management and advice.

Paul Geddes, Group Chief Executive, said: “It’s a privilege to be the new CEO of Evelyn Partners. These strong results for the third quarter are testament to the team’s expertise and hard work for our clients.

Paul Geddes has hailed the results.Paul Geddes has hailed the results.
"Since joining in July, I’ve visited 14 of our offices to meet many of our talented people and fully immerse myself in our business.

"I’ve been impressed to find a company with a clear purpose and colleagues who are highly professional and committed to delivering the best outcomes for clients.

"Our purpose of ‘placing the power of good advice into more hands’ explains everything you need to know about what we do and what we are trying to achieve. During a challenging period for both the economy and financial markets, we’re putting our experience to work to help people and businesses shape and protect their futures."

