Yorkshire-based Evelyn Partners hails 'significant new business' wins in last quarter

Wealth management and professional services group Evelyn Partners has generated “significant new business” in the last three months.

The company, which has offices in Leeds and Harrogate, recorded £1.8 billion of gross inflows and £545 million of net inflows during the third quarter.

It now has £55.6 billion of assets under management and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Geddes, Group Chief Executive, said: “It’s a privilege to be the new CEO of Evelyn Partners. These strong results for the third quarter are testament to the team’s expertise and hard work for our clients.

Paul Geddes has hailed the results.

"Since joining in July, I’ve visited 14 of our offices to meet many of our talented people and fully immerse myself in our business.

"I’ve been impressed to find a company with a clear purpose and colleagues who are highly professional and committed to delivering the best outcomes for clients.