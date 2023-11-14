Yorkshire-based former La Redoute CEO Michael Truluck becomes chairman of Joe Browns
Mr Truluck recently left La Redoute to spend more time with his family in Yorkshire.
It comes after Joe Browns opened a new franchisee-operated store in the Lake District this summer and announced an ambition to find ten new stores by 2024.
It has also completed a £2m warehouse upgrade to support growth ambitions and increase pick face capacity and went on TV for the first time with autumn/winter and Christmas TV advertising.
Mr Truluck, who lives in Ilkley, said: “I join at probably the most exciting time in the brand’s 25-year history.
"With a unique and confident approach to remarkable product across womenswear, menswear and home it means Joe Browns really stands out in the market - something that has been evident by the growth delivered by the team.
“With a great leadership team in place I look forward to supporting them by ensuring that Joe Browns is seen and loved by more customers than ever before. Be it through stores, an even stronger on-line experience or third-party partnerships – and from what I have seen already it’s all to play for from a really firm foundation.”
Simon Brown, Founder of Joe Browns, said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Michael into the Joe Browns family.
"We met years ago during a business meeting and I wrote in my notebook at the time ‘This guy is smart. Keep in-touch.’… I didn’t.
"Later down the line our paths crossed again, and I made a similar scribble.
“When I learned Michael was looking for a non-exec role I was keen to meet with him and discuss the vision for Joe Browns future, and establish if he shared a similar excitement for our opportunities. It’s safe to say he could see the wealth of potential in our unique offering and I’m excited to have him along for the journey.”