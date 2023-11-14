Yorkshire-based former La Redoute CEO Michael Truluck becomes chairman of Joe Browns

Former La Redoute International CEO Michael Truluck has joined Leeds-based fashion and home retailer Joe Browns as chairman.

Mr Truluck recently left La Redoute to spend more time with his family in Yorkshire.

It comes after Joe Browns opened a new franchisee-operated store in the Lake District this summer and announced an ambition to find ten new stores by 2024.

It has also completed a £2m warehouse upgrade to support growth ambitions and increase pick face capacity and went on TV for the first time with autumn/winter and Christmas TV advertising.

Mr Truluck, who lives in Ilkley, said: “I join at probably the most exciting time in the brand’s 25-year history.

"With a unique and confident approach to remarkable product across womenswear, menswear and home it means Joe Browns really stands out in the market - something that has been evident by the growth delivered by the team.

“With a great leadership team in place I look forward to supporting them by ensuring that Joe Browns is seen and loved by more customers than ever before. Be it through stores, an even stronger on-line experience or third-party partnerships – and from what I have seen already it’s all to play for from a really firm foundation.”

Simon Brown, Founder of Joe Browns, said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Michael into the Joe Browns family.

"We met years ago during a business meeting and I wrote in my notebook at the time ‘This guy is smart. Keep in-touch.’… I didn’t.

"Later down the line our paths crossed again, and I made a similar scribble.