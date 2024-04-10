Yorkshire-based G&H Group appointed on £5.8m Bradford College refurb project

The firm has been appointed to provide all mechanical and electrical design and build services for the project, which will transform a derelict building into a state-of-the-art STEM training and education facility.

Bradford College was awarded £5.8m from The Office for Students Higher Education Capital Fund for the scheme, which aims to benefit students studying digital, science and allied health subjects.

Christopher Malish, Bradford College vice principal Finance & Corporate Services, said: “This is a huge boost for the College but is also a transformative investment in Bradford city centre that also supports the wider city centre development. These new facilities will allow the delivery of curricula designed to address big societal challenges, enrich our local workforce, and showcase a range of inspiring careers.”

The Garden Mills Refurbishment Project will transform a derelict building into a state-of-the-art STEM training and education facility

G&H Group was appointed to support main contractor Tilbury Douglas, following a successful tender submission.

A 20-strong team, including four apprentices, will deliver a complete mechanical and electrical design and build for the new, cutting-edge higher education facility including lighting, power, heating, domestic services, gas and ventilation.

The project, which is set for completion in August ahead of the start of the new academic year, will create cutting-edge dental facilities including a specialist dentistry suite, a prep room, six higher education digital IT labs, an ophthalmic dispensing suite, a real-life work environment with consulting and testing booths, a clinical suite, and academic teaching spaces.David Davis, director at G&H Group said: “We have extensive experience delivering MEP projects for the education sector and collaborating with Tilbury Douglas. Helping transform the derelict Garden Mills Building into an innovative higher education college will hugely benefit the students and support their future careers.”

