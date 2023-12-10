All Sections
Yorkshire-based HICA Group acquires new care home in Grimsby

Yorkshire-based social care group HICA Group has acquired a care home in Grimsby.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 10th Dec 2023

Hull-based HICA Group has purchased Fairways Care Home on Little Coates Road, Grimsby from Care Plus Group for an undisclosed sum.

The employment of all 65 staff has been secured in the handover to new ownership, and manager Sam Brackenbury will continue to lead the team.

Terry Peel, HICA CEO, said: “As we broaden our care home horizons with the inclusion of Fairways into the HICA portfolio, we eagerly anticipate the opportunities it presents to enhance the lives of our residents and their families.

Left to right: HICA Group’s operations director Heather Joy with HICA group’s CEO Terry Peel. Picture by Rachel McBryde.

“This new venture is part of our ongoing strategy to expand our commitment to delivering exceptional care and support services to the communities we serve.”

Fairways Care Home is a 55-bed single storey, purpose-built home located within a large, landscaped site. The home provides high quality residential and dementia care.

HICA already has a presence in Grimsby, operating properties including Cranwell Court, a 56-bed purpose-built residential and dementia care home in Cambridge Road and Anchorage in Rutland Street.

A spokesperson for Care Plus Group said: “We are pleased that by selling Fairways as a going concern, all current staff have transferred over to the new owners and there will not be any disruption to the residents and their care.”

