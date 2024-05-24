Yorkshire-based Jorvik Tricycles announces expansion into Europe

York-based Jorvik Tricycles, has announced its European expansion by appointing its first partner stockist in Germany. The expansion of the business into new markets aligns with the company’s ambitions to make cycling accessible globally and this partnership supports Jorvik in feeding markets in France, Austria and Belgium.

Jorvik Tricycles founder, James Walker is dedicated to bringing more choice to the e-bike industry as it continues to cater for the growing global demand for inclusive travel options with Germany representing the largest market globally for e-bike sales in 20221.

The new stockist, Authentic Sports and Toys DE, based in Hagen boasts a private outdoor test track, similar to the bespoke indoor test track opened by Jorvik in York early this year. This offers customers the opportunity to test all the tricycles in Jorvik’s 16-strong range, including the newly launched JET-E16, Jorviks most transportable model yet.

James Walker, Founder and Managing Director of Jorvik Tricycles, said: “This is the first step in a really exciting period of growth for Jorvik Tricycles, we are dedicated to bringing the joy and experience of Jorvik worldwide.

Credit: Jorvik Tricycles

“In early 2014, I identified a gap in the market for travel options for those who are less mobile, since then the demand for our products and services has been huge. Partnering with our first European stockist is the first step in Jorvik expanding it’s offering globally and encouraging more interest in e-bikes as a sustainable and inclusive transport method.”

Jorvik Tricycles was founded after owner James Walker began building tricycles for his father who could no longer ride his traditional bicycle. What started as a passion project fuelled by love became a business enterprise, and Jorvik Tricycles was born.

Felix Ludwig, Sales Director at Authentic Sports and Toys, added: “We are proud to join forces with Jorvik Tricycles. This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to promote active, healthy lifestyles and to provide our customers with top-quality products that inspire active outdoor enjoyment and exploration. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional products and services, ensuring that customers throughout Mainland Europe can experience the unmatched freedom of trike riding.”

Authentic Sports and Toys DE has been distributing and developing scooters for all ages and abilities across Germany and Europe since 2013. The full Jorvik range can be tested at the bespoke indoor test track in York, Germany or using home demonstration services.

For more information and to see the full range of products, please visit: jorviktricycles.com.