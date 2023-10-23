The Yorkshire designer behind a new luxury bedding brand has raised £100,000 from NPIF – Mercia Debt Finance, to help expand her business.

Sophie Platts’ company Floks specialises in sustainable bedding including duvets, pillows and mattress toppers, all made from British wool and organic cotton and manufactured in Yorkshire. Having begun selling her products online two years ago, she now supplies John Lewis and is in talks with a number of well-known department stores.

The company’s revenue has been growing rapidly over the past year. The funding will enable the York-based company to step up its marketing campaign and develop new products to expand the range.

Ms Platts, who is the company’s Managing Director, said: “As a product designer, I always dreamed of having my own business, and in the depths of lockdown I had a lightbulb moment. I’m a poor sleeper and often wake up due to overheating but I discovered that wool bedding helps overcome this and has many other advantages.

“I realised that I could design and make a fully sustainable UK-grown and made product that would support two important British industries at the same time – farming and manufacturing – and help give people a better night's sleep.”

Ms Platts has over 15 years’ experience working with luxury brands, most recently with kitchenware company Joseph Joseph. The launch of Floks resulted from her own inability to sleep and was inspired by her two Yorkshire grandfathers – one a farmer and the other who worked in textiles.

NPIF - Mercia Debt Finance is managed by Mercia and is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.