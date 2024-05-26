Yorkshire-based Magtec partners on project to promote zero-emissions heavy goods vehicles

Magtec is a UK designer, manufacturer and integrator of drive systems for electric vehicles and serves customers in the commercial vehicle, rail and defence sectors.

The company partnered with subcontractors Dynamon, a data science business, and UK Power Networks, a charging infrastructure provider, to develop a predictive tool to help fleet managers make the transition to electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Gilligan, managing director of Magtec, said the project generated “important insights” for navigating regulatory challenges and advocating for supportive policies to drive the adoption of zero emission technology in the heavy vehicle sector.

Magtec's MEV190 for NHS Wales.

The project saw Magtec manufacture and homologate 10 battery-powered 18t HGVs with 180kWh battery systems for NHS Wales. The health service allocated the vehicles to its medical supply chain distribution schedules on routes covering up to 90 miles per day.

Magtex said the tool had provided highly accurate data to compare performance against diesel vehicles on established routes to give a reflection of the ability of commercial EVs to replicate some or all of a delivery fleet.