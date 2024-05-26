Yorkshire-based Magtec partners on project to promote zero-emissions heavy goods vehicles
Magtec is a UK designer, manufacturer and integrator of drive systems for electric vehicles and serves customers in the commercial vehicle, rail and defence sectors.
The company partnered with subcontractors Dynamon, a data science business, and UK Power Networks, a charging infrastructure provider, to develop a predictive tool to help fleet managers make the transition to electric vehicles.
Andrew Gilligan, managing director of Magtec, said the project generated “important insights” for navigating regulatory challenges and advocating for supportive policies to drive the adoption of zero emission technology in the heavy vehicle sector.
The project saw Magtec manufacture and homologate 10 battery-powered 18t HGVs with 180kWh battery systems for NHS Wales. The health service allocated the vehicles to its medical supply chain distribution schedules on routes covering up to 90 miles per day.
Magtex said the tool had provided highly accurate data to compare performance against diesel vehicles on established routes to give a reflection of the ability of commercial EVs to replicate some or all of a delivery fleet.
The firm added that the project had demonstrated “significant savings for electric versus diesel”.
