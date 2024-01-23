The not-for-profit firm said that over 101,420 new members joined its service in 2023, while it also experienced a 36 per cent increase in service usage including its 24/7 GP helpline, mental health services, diagnostics, and treatment.

Research from Benenden Health found that 28 per cent of people it surveyed had in the last 12 months either purchased – or investigated purchasing – a subscription-based private health product for the first time.

The research also highlighted that 24 per cent have increased their spending on their existing private health products and services in the last 12 months.

Only four per cent of those surveyed have decreased their spending on private health in the last 12 months.

Chief executive officer, Bob Andrews, said: “2023 has been a significant year not only for Benenden Health, but for the entire private health industry. I am confident the increase in our membership can be linked to the quality of service and reassurance that private healthcare offers, coupled with our affordability as a low-cost private health product. We received 24 calls to our 24/7 GP service every working hour of 2023.”

Mr Andrews added that he did not see the firm as a competitor to the NHS, adding: “There is a positive conversation that can be had about the role of private healthcare alongside a public-funded system.

“We consider our services complementary to the services the NHS does best and if the NHS can consult, diagnose, and treat someone quickly, that remains our ideal. We are steadfast in supporting our members, and the NHS, in 2024 and the years to come.”

Chief commercial officer, Andy Wiggans, said: “We have had an exceptional year at Benenden Health, and the outlook for private health isn’t looking much different.

“Healthcare must be much broader than simply treating physical conditions as they arise, through surgery, or similar treatment. Instead, we will enhance our preventative health support, to improve longer-term outcomes for our members.”

Earlier this month, Benenden renewed a partnership deal with Channel 4 for a series of TV adverts encouraging people to check in on the physical and mental health of their family and friends.

