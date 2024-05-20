Yorkshire-based pub group acquires village pub with history dating back to 1600s

Crazy Rabbit Inns said it will invest in the gastro-pub to “enhance its facilities and undertake a sympathetic refurbishment”.The acquisition was supported with £416,000 funding from Fresh Thinking Capital in a move that secures the future of the historic pub.

The York-based Crazy Rabbit Inns now operates three pubs across the county with plans to open a fourth this year.Commenting on the acquisition, Collette Sunderland, director of Crazy Rabbit Inns, said: “The Stapylton Arms dates back to 1620 and is a central part of village life in Wass.

"We are proud to be taking over the stewardship of this historic venue and will invest to enhance its facilities over the coming months.“We have ambitious plans for the group that will see us acquire more sites over the coming years. Our team has a great track record of building the business of country pubs and supporting the communities they serve. Fresh Thinking Capital is a flexible and responsive funding partner that shares our vision for the future.”The former owner, Rob Thompson, is retiring and said he chose Crazy Rabbit Inns because of its “track record of success in operating country pubs”.Niall Conlon, relationship manager at Fresh Thinking Capital, said: “Collette has a real passion for the industry, and it’s great to be able to support her ambitions.

"Crazy Rabbit Inns has done a great job of acquiring good country pubs and elevating the offering to grow the business. I’m confident the group will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Figures relesed in February from the British Beer and Pub association showed that an average of two pubs a week closed their doors for good across Yorkshire and the Humber in 2023.

The figures showed that a total of 54 pubs in the region closed their doors for good since the start of 2022, equating to approximately 648 jobs.

Closures across Yorkshire and Humber are also in trend with the rest of the UK, which saw over 500 pubs close down in 2023.