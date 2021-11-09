Yorkshire-based Trio Healthcare takes leap forward in international growth strategy by opening first office in US

The team will be established in Princeton, New Jersey, and the move marks the first time the company will have a direct sales presence in the lucrative US ostomy market, currently valued at $1.5bn.

A spokesman said: "The launch of a US-based team sees Jay Thompson join the business as Vice President and General Manager, with Nick Noble appointed as Vice President of Sales and Business Development and Andy Marxen as Clinical director."

It comes as Trio, which has offices in Skipton and Knutsford, looks to launch its world-first stoma bag within American markets in the first quarter of 2022. The company recently secured US patent approval for its Sil2TM technology, a breathable silicone material.

The silicone adhesive blend adheres well to skin, but repels moisture, rather than absorbing it, which means it does not disintegrate, slip, or irritate the skin – a common problem with traditional ostomy products that rely on hydrocolloid adhesives.

Newly appointed Trio Healthcare CEO, Chris Lane, commented: “The Trio team has built a successful UK business with a global reach, and we are investing significantly in our people and infrastructure to accelerate this. The North American ostomy market is a lynchpin of these expansion plans and establishing our first office in the region will enable us to better reach the clinicians and patients we aim to support with our silicone innovations.